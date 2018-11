Mange tusen Google-ansatte la ned arbeidet i protest

Obviously it's been a difficult time. This anger and frustration within the company, we all feel it. I feel it too. At Google we set a very, very high bar and we clearly didn't live up to our expectations. And which is why we felt it was important to express our support for the employees today. And the first step you take in these things is to acknowledge and apologize for past actions, for the pain they caused. We sincerely did that to the company.

Secondly, words alone aren't enough and you have to follow up with actions. And to be very clear, these incidents are from a few years ago and we have evolved as a company. As CEO, it's been very important to me, personally meaningful to me, that we draw a hard line on inappropriate behavior and we have done so for the past few years and the last couple of years, as you mentioned. We we have taken hard action, 48 people terminated, 13 senior managers, none of them involved any pay package of any sort. But moments like this show that we didn't always get it right and so we are committed to doing better. We are listening to employees, that's partly why today is important and I think there are concrete steps coming out in terms of what we can do better. I want to acknowledge the women who step up and do this. I think it shows extraordinary courage. And we want to figure out how to support them better and it’s a process and I’m committed to doing better. And I want to make sure Google sets the bar for something like this.