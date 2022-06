Microsoft kan ha ignorert enda en sårbarhet. Uoffisiell patch er tilgjengelig

This is for sure an underrated 0day on Microsoft Support Diagnostics Tool. To summarize:



1) Persistence by startup folder.

2) MOTW bypass.

3) Not flagged by chromium-based file downloaders (Chrome, Edge or Opera).

4) Defender bypass.



All-in-one. Enjoy!https://t.co/lgTnDSxYGM pic.twitter.com/UyNyEYlH4c